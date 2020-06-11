Louth GAA

REVEALED | Draw for split Louth GAA Division One and Two leagues

Naomh Máirtín's Mick Fanning has lifted the Cardinal O'Donnell Cup in two of the last three seasons. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Division One

Group A

Geraldines

St. Patrick's

Dreadnots

Cooley Kickhams

Sean O'Mahony's

St. Bride's

Group B

Ardee St. Mary's

Mattock Rangers

St. Mochta's

Newtown Blues

Naomh Máirtín

St. Fechin's

Division Two

Group A

Oliver Plunkett's

Clan na Gael

Roche Emmets

St. Kevin's

Dundalk Gaels

Kilkerley Emmets

Group B

O'Connell's

Dundalk Young Irelands

Naomh Fionnbarra

Hunterstown Rovers

St. Joseph's

O'Raghallaigh's