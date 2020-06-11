Louth GAA
REVEALED | Draw for split Louth GAA Division One and Two leagues
Louth GAA
Naomh Máirtín's Mick Fanning has lifted the Cardinal O'Donnell Cup in two of the last three seasons. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Division One
Group A
Geraldines
St. Patrick's
Dreadnots
Cooley Kickhams
Sean O'Mahony's
St. Bride's
Group B
Ardee St. Mary's
Mattock Rangers
St. Mochta's
Newtown Blues
Naomh Máirtín
St. Fechin's
.@louthgaa Division One, Group A: @GeraldinesGFC, @PatsGFC, @DreadnotsGFC, @cooleykickhams, @SOMLouth, @stbridesgfc.— Caoimhín Reilly (@CaoimhinReilly) June 11, 2020
Division One, Group B: @Ardeestmarysgfc, @mattockrangers, @StMochtas1934, @NewtownBlues, @naomhmairtin, @stfechins.
Division Two
Group A
Oliver Plunkett's
Clan na Gael
Roche Emmets
St. Kevin's
Dundalk Gaels
Kilkerley Emmets
Group B
O'Connell's
Dundalk Young Irelands
Naomh Fionnbarra
Hunterstown Rovers
St. Joseph's
O'Raghallaigh's
.@louthgaa Division Two, Group A: @plunkettsclg, @onceaclan, @RocheEmmets, @StKevinsLouth, @dundalkgaels, @KilkerleyEmmet.— Caoimhín Reilly (@CaoimhinReilly) June 11, 2020
Division Two, Group B: @GfcOConnells, @DYoungIrelands, @StFinbarrs1957, @Hunterstowngfc, @thejoesgfc, @ORatsGFC.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on