GAELS TALES | Gerry McShane selects his Dowdallshill and Louth all-time XVs

CLUB

Dowdallshill

FIRST MEMORY OF YOUR CLUB

I was 10 and Dowdallshill won the McArdle Cup, in 1989. And because there were more medals than players, I got one.

BIGGEST RIVALRY

Westerns.



WHY?

We’d some good, hard battles in the 00s. We won some, lost some, but you knew you played a game the next day.

BEHIND THE SCENES HERO

Plunkey Maguire. My manager from Cumann Péil na nÓg U11 until minor. Drove us ‘Dowdallers’ all round the county. Much of the success Dowdallshill had at senior level was down to his dedication at underage.

MOST MEMORABLE WIN

2003 championship. After losing to Na Piarsaigh in 2002, it was sweet to win it the year after vs Westerns. (We won the treble that year too.)

WE STOLE IT OFF xx IN xx

A few weeks ago the 2003/2005 championship teams had a Zoom session and watched both finals. ’Twas my first time watching the 2005 game. Looking back, I think we stole it off St. Kevin’s; got a lucky goal to keep us in it and won it with a late free.

MY ’HILL XV OF ALL-TIME

John “the bear” Kerr; Peadar Toal, Justin Halley, Peter Hughes; Vincy McKevitt, Damo Fanning/ Eunan Whyte, Eamon Duffy; Noel Mohan, Ciarán O’Callaghan; Doni O’Callaghan, Enda Hughes (RIP), Stan Martin; Donal Sheridan, Paul Gill, Noel Finnegan.

YOUR ’HILL IN THREE WORDS

Enjoyed Every Moment.

BEST MEMORY OF SUPPORTING LOUTH

Winning the Division Two final replay vs Donegal in ’06. Especially the journey home from Breffni with Noel Mohan (Donegal man).

BEST PLAYER YOU SAW PLAYING FOR LOUTH

Paddy Keenan.

YOUR LOUTH TEAM OF ALL-TIME

Stuart Reynolds; Benny Reilly (RIP), Colin Goss, Breen Philips; Ray Finnegan, Peter McGinnity, John O’Brien; Seamus O’Hanlon, Paddy Keenan; Christy Grimes, Stephen Melia (RIP), Derek Maguire; Cathal O’Hanlon/Darren Clarke, Mark Stanfield/Aaron Hoey, JP Rooney.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE GAELS TALES