Irish Independent rank Louth GAA's top 20 players of the last 50 years

The Irish Independent's GAA correspondent Martin Breheny has published his top 20 Louth players of the last 50 years in today's paper.

Part of a new series the Indo are undertaking, the Galwegian selects 20 from all of the Leinster counties and says, in Louth's case, Keenan is the pick of the bunch.

Here's the list:

1. Paddy Keenan.

2. Gerry Farrell.

3. Seamus O'Hanlon.

4. Stephen Melia.

5. Leslie Toal.

6. Colin Kelly.

7. Jimmy Mulroy.

8. Aidan Wiseman.

9. Benny Gaughran.

10. Danny Nugent.

11. Aaron Hoey.

12. Liam Leech.

13. Mick McKeown.

14. Stefan White.

15. Martin McCann.

16. JP Rooney.

17. Matt McDermott.

18. Ray Finnegan.

19. Terry Lennon.

20. Mark Stanfield.