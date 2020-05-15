GAELS TALES | Thomas Butterly selects his Naomh Fionnbarra and Louth all-time XVs

CLUB

Naomh Fionnbarra.

FIRST MEMORY OF YOUR CLUB

Winning an U10 final in Philipstown in 1977. That team stayed together, winning an U14 championship in 1981 and then our first-ever minor championship on our own, in 1985.

BIGGEST RIVALRY

1980s: Clogher (Dreadnots), neighbouring parish; 2000s: Sean McDermott’s, played them in two championship finals.

BEHIND THE SCENES HERO

Peter Callan – a tireless worker for the club.

MOST MEMORABLE WIN

2001 intermediate championship final win against Sean McDermott’s, after a replay. We had been beaten in three intermediate championship finals in the 1990s.

WE STOLE IT OFF xx IN xx

We stole it off Sean McDermott’s in the intermediate championship final in 2001 and the junior final in 2010.

MY BARRS XV OF ALL-TIME

Tim Goggins; Peter Butterly (RIP), David Woods, Adrian Woods; Mark Devlin, David Reilly, Mick Hand; John Osborne, Brendan Rogers; Pat Hand, Patsy Mathews, Gerard Devlin; Jack Butterly, William Woods, Bernard Osborne.

Subs: Andrew Rogers, John Doyle, Trevor Dolan, Conor Osborne, Steven Devlin.

YOUR BARRS IN THREE WORDS

Passionate; Determined; Community-spirited.

BEST MEMORY OF SUPPORTING LOUTH

Replay of a semi-final against Laois in Croke Park in 1991. We had great expectations leading up to the game and it ended in defeat, tarnished by a big melee.

BEST PLAYER YOU SAW PLAYING FOR LOUTH

Paddy Keenan.

YOUR LOUTH TEAM OF ALL-TIME

Stuart Reynolds; Ray Finnegan, David Mulligan, David Reilly; John Osborne, Stephen Melia, Peter Fitzpatrick; Seamus O’Hanlon, Paddy Keenan; Martin Farrelly, Brendan Kerin, Andy McDonnell; Colin Kelly, Stefan White, Cathal O’Hanlon.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE GAELS TALES