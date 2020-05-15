Louth GAA
GAELS TALES | Thomas Butterly selects his Naomh Fionnbarra and Louth all-time XVs
Louth GAA
Thomas Butterly played for, selected and supports Naomh Fionnbarra teams. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
CLUB
Naomh Fionnbarra.
FIRST MEMORY OF YOUR CLUB
Winning an U10 final in Philipstown in 1977. That team stayed together, winning an U14 championship in 1981 and then our first-ever minor championship on our own, in 1985.
BIGGEST RIVALRY
1980s: Clogher (Dreadnots), neighbouring parish; 2000s: Sean McDermott’s, played them in two championship finals.
BEHIND THE SCENES HERO
Peter Callan – a tireless worker for the club.
MOST MEMORABLE WIN
2001 intermediate championship final win against Sean McDermott’s, after a replay. We had been beaten in three intermediate championship finals in the 1990s.
WE STOLE IT OFF xx IN xx
We stole it off Sean McDermott’s in the intermediate championship final in 2001 and the junior final in 2010.
MY BARRS XV OF ALL-TIME
Tim Goggins; Peter Butterly (RIP), David Woods, Adrian Woods; Mark Devlin, David Reilly, Mick Hand; John Osborne, Brendan Rogers; Pat Hand, Patsy Mathews, Gerard Devlin; Jack Butterly, William Woods, Bernard Osborne.
Subs: Andrew Rogers, John Doyle, Trevor Dolan, Conor Osborne, Steven Devlin.
YOUR BARRS IN THREE WORDS
Passionate; Determined; Community-spirited.
BEST MEMORY OF SUPPORTING LOUTH
Replay of a semi-final against Laois in Croke Park in 1991. We had great expectations leading up to the game and it ended in defeat, tarnished by a big melee.
BEST PLAYER YOU SAW PLAYING FOR LOUTH
Paddy Keenan.
YOUR LOUTH TEAM OF ALL-TIME
Stuart Reynolds; Ray Finnegan, David Mulligan, David Reilly; John Osborne, Stephen Melia, Peter Fitzpatrick; Seamus O’Hanlon, Paddy Keenan; Martin Farrelly, Brendan Kerin, Andy McDonnell; Colin Kelly, Stefan White, Cathal O’Hanlon.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE GAELS TALES
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on