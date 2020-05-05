INSIDE TRACK | Correction in piece about Dundalk-born player in League of Ireland team

James Molloy, from Riverbank, Ardee, spotted an error in the piece which appeared on this page a fortnight ago.

The pictured League of Ireland team, which included Dundalk-born Willie Coleman, was, as James points out, in action on St. Patrick’s Day 1959 against the English League, not the Irish League as stated. (Inside Track was at fault, not the correspondent who submitted the photo.)

The game ended in a 0-0 draw. Dalymount was packed, over 35,000 making it through the turnstiles. James was among the throng.

The League of Ireland line-out: Kevin Blount (Transport), Eunan Blake (Sligo Rvs), Bunny Fullam (Drumcondra), Leo McDonagh (Dundalk), Shay Keogh (Shamrock Rvs), Tommy Rowe (Drumcondra), Willie Coleman (Drumcondra), Tommy Dunne (St. Patrick’s), Christy Doyle (Shelbourne), Tommy Hamilton (Shamrock Rvs), Liam Tuohy (Shamrock Rvs).

Some famous names on the England side, Ronnie Clayton, Ron Flowers, Don Howe, Johnny Haynes, Peter Broadbent and Manchester United’s Dennis Violett. Goalkeeper, Colin McDonald, sustained a serious injury.