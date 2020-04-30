GAELS TALES | Pat Bailey selects his Dundalk Young Irelands and Louth all-time XVs

CLUB

Dundalk Young Irelands.

FIRST MEMORY OF YOUR CLUB

The U16 Andy Rogers Cup final vs Cooley Kickhams, 1969. Final score: 0-1 each. I played right full-back. Worst of all, my man scored. We were beaten well in the replay.

Another great memory I have is playing schools’ football. I was playing full-back in an U12 match for CBS Dundalk in the Ned Bailey Cup vs DLS. I was marking ‘Dot’ Neary, later a Clans stalwart. I caught a ball in the wee square and got the ‘drive’ from ‘Dot’ into the goals. Me, ball and all ended up in the back of the net. I thought to myself, “welcome to gaelic football!”

Noel Connolly from the Gaels was playing right full-back with me that day.

BIGGEST RIVALRY

We’ve been up and down the grades for the last 15 years, playing different teams, so we have no main rivals at the moment. I’m told that years ago our main rivals were Dundalk Gaels.

WHY?

Everyone involved wants to be the best. With regards to the Gaels I believe there were some great battles between us during the ’50s and ’60s.

BEHIND THE SCENES HERO

Jimmy Maguire and Seán Óg Flood. Two Trojan workers for the club in days gone by.

MOST MEMORABLE WIN

The 2018 Leinster junior championship final vs St. Brigid’s from Offaly in Drogheda.

WE STOLE IT OFF xx IN xx

We stole it off St. Brigid’s in the Leinster junior final. One point down with a few minutes to go, Dermot Mone took a quick free-kick to Derek Maguire on the 45, Maguire slipped it inside to Aidan Sheekey, who collected the ball and headed goalwards.

Everybody was shouting “go for a point, go for a point!” but Aidan hit a rocket of a shot from about 30 yards out and it hit the back of the net like a cannonball. The place went crazy.

MY IRELANDS XV OF ALL-TIME

My team contains two fathers and sons, “what’s in the cat is in the kitten”: Barry McDermott; Ciarán Murray, Seamus Haughey, Jim Hande; John Doyle, Martin McCann, Brian Lynch; Mickey McCabe, Pat McConnon; Derek Maguire, Gerry Nixon snr, Enda Murray; Dermot Mone, Paul McArdle, Kieran Maguire.

Subs: Gary O’Donoghue, Cian O Naraigh, Fergal Sheekey, Kevin Gorham, Joe Hoey, Pat McCarthy.

YOUR IRELANDS IN THREE, OR FIVE!, WORDS

Friendship; Loyalty; Commitment to GAA.

BEST MEMORY OF SUPPORTING LOUTH

The Leinster senior championship final against Meath in 2010. The highs and lows of football in 70 minutes.

BEST PLAYER YOU SAW PLAYING FOR LOUTH

Gerry Farrell.

YOUR LOUTH TEAM OF ALL-TIME

Gerry Farrell (Cooley Kickhams); Seamus Haughey (Young Irelands), Matt McDermott (St. Fechin’s), Leslie Toal (Clan na Gael); Ray Finnegan (St. Patrick’s), Martin McCann (Young Irelands), Stephen Melia (John Mitchel’s/ St. Joseph’s); Paddy Keenan (St. Patrick’s), Seamus O’Hanlon (Clans); Anthony Hoey (St. Bride’s), JP Rooney (Naomh Máirtín), Stefan White (O’Connell’s/Clans); Damien Reid (Mattock Rangers), Mark Stanfield (O’Connell’s), Pat Lennon (Kilkerley Emmets).

Subs: Mickey McCabe (Young Irelands), Peter McGinnity (Dundalk Gaels), Nicky Malone (Lannléire), Benny Gaughran (Clans), Colin Kelly (Newtown Blues/Dreadnots).

- Louth won the Leinster U21 Championship three times, 1970, 1978 and 1981. So I have also picked my best U21 team, too: Eugene McArdle (Young Irelands); Tony McCarragher (Cooley Kickhams), Terry Lennon (Kilkerley Emmets), Seamus Haughey (Young Irelands); Gerry Sheridan (Glyde Rangers), Aidan Wiseman (Clan na Gael), Peter Fitzpatrick (Clans); Mickey McCabe (Young Irelands), Eugene Sheelan (St. Patrick’s); Pat Lennon (Kilkerley), Paul McGee (Roche Emmets), Richie Barry (Dowdallshill); Damien Reid (Mattock Rangers), Eugene Judge (Newtown Blues), Johnny McDonnell (St. Fechin’s).

Subs: Denis Kellagher (Dreadnots), Alo McGrath (Cooley Kickhams), Pat McConnon (Young Irelands), Seán Reid (Mattock Rangers), Dessie Callaghan (Newtown Blues).

