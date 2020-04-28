Louth boss Wayne Freeman absolutely loves working with 'young and very talented' group

Wayne Freeman “absolutely loves” working with his Louth senior team and is adamant that they can put the disappointment of their league postponement behind them if and when the championship is sanctioned to begin.

The Reds sat top of Division Four, having won all of their opening four matches, and had virtually secured their place in the promotion final prior to the LGFA’s decision to declare the points competition null and void due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, Wee County boss Freeman, who is in his first season in charge, reckons his players will be in shape when the call comes to resume.

“They love training and pushing themselves,” the Kildare native said of his charges.

“It’s a case of getting together a little bit before to sharpen up, but all our players pride themselves on being fit and have a natural love of being active, so I don’t see fitness ever being an issue with our group.

“We, as a management, absolutely love working with them. I think everyone is enjoying being involved and, yes, the squad is young and very talented, but there’s always room for growth and improvement. That’s one thing I really admire about them, their constant drive to improve.”

Louth are due to mark their return to the intermediate grade against Longford on June 7, though it’s likely that the affair will fall by the wayside on foot of the health crisis.

Freeman is hopeful of there being a championship in some form this season, suggesting the county would back any proposals tabled.

“The safety of everyone involved is the first priority, but we would love to see football be played at some stage this year,” he added. “We all miss it and would be open to any system that would allow us to get back playing the sport we all love.

“I believe massively in the players’ abilities. Results always take care of themselves when you prepare properly. We have talent, but we always bring a huge workrate and prepare very well for games. The talent naturally comes out then.”

The Monasterevin man, the youngest top-level supremo in LGFA, works closely with sidekick Lee Hunt, whose input he deems invaluable.

“We very much see eye-to-eye in our philosophy in terms of creating a positive environment.

“We always want that open and honest mentality and players to feel comfortable communicating with us.

“Maybe a ‘pursuit of excellence’ is a bit much. What we look for is more of a pursuit of every player playing to the best of their ability, and most importantly enjoying playing for Louth.

“We love to have a laugh at training too, and we have some great characters among the group that would have us in hysterics of laughter.”

Laughing all the way to a Leinster title?

He hopes so.