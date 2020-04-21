Louth GAA
GAELS TALES | Niall Lambert selects his Dundalk Gaels and Louth all-time XVs
Louth GAA
Niall Lambert guided Dundalk Gaels to the 2007 IFC having previously played for the club over a long number of years. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
CLUB
Dundalk Gaels.
FIRST MEMORY OF YOUR CLUB
The hut on the Ramparts with a full-size snooker table in the middle of the room with jerseys, which weren’t washed regularly, draped over the snooker table, “airing”!
BIGGEST RIVALRY
At various times the Clans, Young Irelands, Sean O’Mahony’s.
WHY?
A lot of us went to school together, so the rivalry started early and continued into adult football.
WE STOLE IT OFF xx IN xx
We stole it in the 1992 senior championship semi-final vs Ardee St. Mary’s. With 15 minutes remaining and Mary’s cruising, leading by 1-9 to 0-6, we scored eight points in a row and won 0-14 to 1-9.
BEHIND THE SCENES HERO
Joe McNally, RIP.
MOST MEMORABLE WIN
As a player, the junior championship final vs Hunterstown in 1986. We won six points to four; terrible game. As manager, the 2007 intermediate championship final vs Dreadnots. We had a player sent-off after 20 minutes but won by four points.
MY GAELS XV OF ALL-TIME
Ciarán Boyle; Jamie Faulkner, Aidan Delaney, Benny McArdle; Ray Rooney, Robbie McCrave, Peter McGinnity; Davy McDonnell, Packie O’Connor; Martin Harvey, Paul Loughran, Brian McDonnell; Jarlath McCabe, Derek Crilly, David Coleman.
YOUR GAELS IN THREE WORDS
Tradition. Loyalty. Friendships.
BEST MEMORY OF SUPPORTING LOUTH
Louth vs Kildare, Drogheda, 1991 Leinster Championship. Seamus O’Hanlon winning the Kildare kickout near the end of the game and kicking into Stefan White who planted the ball in the bottom corner of the net. The place went bonkers!
BEST PLAYER YOU SAW PLAYING FOR LOUTH
Aidan Wiseman/Paddy Keenan.
YOUR LOUTH TEAM OF ALL-TIME
Gerry Farrell; Paddy Mathews, Matt McDermott, John O’Brien; Martin McCann, Aidan Wiseman, Stephen Melia; Seamus O’Hanlon, Paddy Keenan; Colin Kelly, Eugene Judge, Andy McDonnell; JP Rooney, Shane Lennon, Stefan White.
