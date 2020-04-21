GAELS TALES | Niall Lambert selects his Dundalk Gaels and Louth all-time XVs

CLUB

Dundalk Gaels.

FIRST MEMORY OF YOUR CLUB

The hut on the Ramparts with a full-size snooker table in the middle of the room with jerseys, which weren’t washed regularly, draped over the snooker table, “airing”!

BIGGEST RIVALRY

At various times the Clans, Young Irelands, Sean O’Mahony’s.

WHY?

A lot of us went to school together, so the rivalry started early and continued into adult football.

WE STOLE IT OFF xx IN xx

We stole it in the 1992 senior championship semi-final vs Ardee St. Mary’s. With 15 minutes remaining and Mary’s cruising, leading by 1-9 to 0-6, we scored eight points in a row and won 0-14 to 1-9.

BEHIND THE SCENES HERO

Joe McNally, RIP.

MOST MEMORABLE WIN

As a player, the junior championship final vs Hunterstown in 1986. We won six points to four; terrible game. As manager, the 2007 intermediate championship final vs Dreadnots. We had a player sent-off after 20 minutes but won by four points.

MY GAELS XV OF ALL-TIME

Ciarán Boyle; Jamie Faulkner, Aidan Delaney, Benny McArdle; Ray Rooney, Robbie McCrave, Peter McGinnity; Davy McDonnell, Packie O’Connor; Martin Harvey, Paul Loughran, Brian McDonnell; Jarlath McCabe, Derek Crilly, David Coleman.

YOUR GAELS IN THREE WORDS

Tradition. Loyalty. Friendships.

BEST MEMORY OF SUPPORTING LOUTH

Louth vs Kildare, Drogheda, 1991 Leinster Championship. Seamus O’Hanlon winning the Kildare kickout near the end of the game and kicking into Stefan White who planted the ball in the bottom corner of the net. The place went bonkers!

BEST PLAYER YOU SAW PLAYING FOR LOUTH

Aidan Wiseman/Paddy Keenan.

YOUR LOUTH TEAM OF ALL-TIME

Gerry Farrell; Paddy Mathews, Matt McDermott, John O’Brien; Martin McCann, Aidan Wiseman, Stephen Melia; Seamus O’Hanlon, Paddy Keenan; Colin Kelly, Eugene Judge, Andy McDonnell; JP Rooney, Shane Lennon, Stefan White.

