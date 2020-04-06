Louth GAA
GAELS TALES | Vincent Litchfield selects his Kilkerley Emmets and Louth all-time XVs
Typical of a Litchfield! Vincent is controversial... (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
CLUB
Kilkerley Emmets.
FIRST MEMORY OF YOUR CLUB
Looking at the greats: John P O’Kane, Terry, Pat, Pete and John Lennon, Peter O’Hare and Johnny Quigley.
BIGGEST RIVALRY
Roche Emmets. It was like a war every time we played, but we’ve great memories and we all stayed friends (kinda!!).
BEHIND THE SCENES HERO
John McCarthy.
MOST MEMORABLE WIN
Senior championship semi-final vs Clans in 1986 because we were the biggest underdogs ever and even some Kilkerley people gave us no chance. Celebrations are still talked about!
MY KILKERLEY XV OF ALL-TIME
Willie Quigley, 4 x Litchfields, 4 x Lennons, 4 x Kirks, 2 x O’Hares.
YOUR KILKERLEY IN THREE WORDS
Positive, skilful, senior.
BEST MEMORY OF SUPPORTING LOUTH
Beating Kildare in Drogheda in 1991. Afterwards, I was at Seamus O’Hanlon’s stag party in Dundalk. Some night!
BEST PLAYER YOU SAW PLAYING FOR LOUTH
Aidan Wiseman - pure class.
YOUR LOUTH TEAM OF ALL-TIME
Gerry Farrell; Dessie Callaghan, Colin Goss, Paddy Mathews; John O’Brien, Aidan Wiseman, Terry Lennon; John P O’Kane, Paddy Keenan; Mark Brennan, Eugene Judge, Colin Kelly; Stefan White, Shane Lennon, Pat Lennon.
