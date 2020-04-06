GAELS TALES | Vincent Litchfield selects his Kilkerley Emmets and Louth all-time XVs

CLUB

Kilkerley Emmets.

FIRST MEMORY OF YOUR CLUB

Looking at the greats: John P O’Kane, Terry, Pat, Pete and John Lennon, Peter O’Hare and Johnny Quigley.

BIGGEST RIVALRY

Roche Emmets. It was like a war every time we played, but we’ve great memories and we all stayed friends (kinda!!).

BEHIND THE SCENES HERO

John McCarthy.

MOST MEMORABLE WIN

Senior championship semi-final vs Clans in 1986 because we were the biggest underdogs ever and even some Kilkerley people gave us no chance. Celebrations are still talked about!

MY KILKERLEY XV OF ALL-TIME

Willie Quigley, 4 x Litchfields, 4 x Lennons, 4 x Kirks, 2 x O’Hares.

YOUR KILKERLEY IN THREE WORDS

Positive, skilful, senior.

BEST MEMORY OF SUPPORTING LOUTH

Beating Kildare in Drogheda in 1991. Afterwards, I was at Seamus O’Hanlon’s stag party in Dundalk. Some night!

BEST PLAYER YOU SAW PLAYING FOR LOUTH

Aidan Wiseman - pure class.

YOUR LOUTH TEAM OF ALL-TIME

Gerry Farrell; Dessie Callaghan, Colin Goss, Paddy Mathews; John O’Brien, Aidan Wiseman, Terry Lennon; John P O’Kane, Paddy Keenan; Mark Brennan, Eugene Judge, Colin Kelly; Stefan White, Shane Lennon, Pat Lennon.

