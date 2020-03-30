Louth GAA
GAELS TALES | Speedy Thornton selects his Geraldines and Louth all-time XVs
Speedy Thornton was delighted the day Louth defeated Meath in Navan in 2012. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
CLUB
Geraldines.
FIRST MEMORY OF YOUR CLUB
Senior final, 1969 vs the Blues.
BIGGEST RIVALRY
Going way back, the Gaels; closest ‘townie’ team.
MOST MEMORABLE WIN
Most memorable was the semi-final win over Blues in ’82.
MY GERS DREAM TEAM
The team that won the 1982 final, closely followed by the team that won the Leinster intermediate title in 2013.
YOUR GERS IN THREE WORDS
A big family.
BEST MEMORY OF SUPPORTING LOUTH
When we beat Meath in Navan in 2012. We stayed up and they were relegated.
BEST PLAYER YOU SAW PLAYING FOR LOUTH
Paddy Keenan.
YOUR LOUTH TEAM OF ALL-TIME
Stuart Reynolds; David Mulligan, Mickey McCabe, Paddy Mathews; Tony McCarragher, Aidan Wiseman, Stephen Melia; Paddy Keenan, Seamus O’Hanlon; Johnny McDonnell, Paul Renaghan, JP Rooney; Colin Kelly, Shane Lennon, Stefan White.
