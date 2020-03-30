GAELS TALES | Speedy Thornton selects his Geraldines and Louth all-time XVs

CLUB

Geraldines.

FIRST MEMORY OF YOUR CLUB

Senior final, 1969 vs the Blues.

BIGGEST RIVALRY

Going way back, the Gaels; closest ‘townie’ team.

MOST MEMORABLE WIN

Most memorable was the semi-final win over Blues in ’82.

MY GERS DREAM TEAM

The team that won the 1982 final, closely followed by the team that won the Leinster intermediate title in 2013.

YOUR GERS IN THREE WORDS

A big family.

BEST MEMORY OF SUPPORTING LOUTH

When we beat Meath in Navan in 2012. We stayed up and they were relegated.

BEST PLAYER YOU SAW PLAYING FOR LOUTH

Paddy Keenan.

YOUR LOUTH TEAM OF ALL-TIME

Stuart Reynolds; David Mulligan, Mickey McCabe, Paddy Mathews; Tony McCarragher, Aidan Wiseman, Stephen Melia; Paddy Keenan, Seamus O’Hanlon; Johnny McDonnell, Paul Renaghan, JP Rooney; Colin Kelly, Shane Lennon, Stefan White.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE GAELS TALES