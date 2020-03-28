Louth LGFA chairman 'bewildered' at timing of National League's cancellation

Louth chairman Liam O’Neill reckons the LGFA have “jumped the gun” in their decision to declare this year’s Lidl National Football League ‘null and void’.

The overseeing body announced during the week that this season’s results would have no impact on next year’s divisional placings and with Wayne Freeman’s Reds sitting unbeaten at the summit of the fourth-tier, it has caused huge disappointment.

All LGFA is presently on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic and O’Neill believes Croke Park chiefs could have waited and assessed the situation further prior to releasing such a definitive statement.

“I really feel they jumped the gun and made a very snap decision,” O’Neill told The Democrat.

“I’m just bewildered… We don’t know what’s down the road, but we’re only at the end of March and panic has set in.

“The leagues, from Division One to Four, are almost completed and some people may think I’m being selfish in saying this - maybe I am - but they’ve now cancelled the league, why cancel a competition that’s nearly finished and cling on to the hope that you can start one (the championship) in a few months’ time? We’re in unknown territory here, but it’s demoralising for players.”

The Cooley Kickhams clubman has also questioned the manner in which the LGFA released details of their move. O’Neill claims that it was announced to the public at the same time as county executive members received confirmation.

“If we were to do the same here at club level and dictate to the clubs without making any approach to them regarding what we were going to do, you’d have World War III breaking out. We, as a County Board, had absolutely no contact or dialogue with the LGFA.

“As the months go by, time is precious and then we’re into a different scenario, but now we’re only at the end of March. You still have April, May and maybe even into June to make the decision. Why do it now?

“Nobody in their right mind could have an issue with no football being played now, but I can’t understand what the incentive is to call the league off altogether? Why, if the opportunity arises, not finish off the competition which players have started, why not leave the league alone?

“So what if the All-Ireland series falls foul? At least we’d maybe get one competition finished that’s already started. The All-Ireland or provincial championships could still be run to provide football, possibly on a straight knockout.”