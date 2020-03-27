Perth optimistic over Dundalk FC's Champions League qualifiers

Dundalk FC manager Vinny Perth remains optimistic that the club’s Champions League qualifiers will take place this summer - and he’s planning for the scheduled dates in July.

The Lilywhites are seeded for the opening round of the preliminaries, as they were in 2019 when their progression past Riga ensured two further European ties.

While there remains uncertainty over when football - domestically and internationally - will get back underway, Perth is focused on having his charges in shape for when the time comes.

“Everything is changing, (but) we’d expect Europe to start around the middle of July or end of July - normally when it starts for us,” he told Off The Ball.

“Financially, it’s not the be-all and end-all despite what people say, but within our group it’s a huge thing to strive towards and it’s what, I believe, makes us better.

“The league will look after itself if we strive to be a European club. Europe is about making people better and you’ll have players of a certain age who will say that they only have one, two or three more goes at this, or you’ll have young players who are saying ‘if I do really well at this I might be the next Horgan or Boyle. I might get capped internationally’.

“Everyone will have different reasons as to why they want it, but for some reason, as a group, it’s what drives us and keeps us on our toes. You need something to aim for, so Europe is really important.”

The League of Ireland, it is hoped, will resume on June 19 and ahead of that Dundalk’s players are training individually or in small clusters in a bid to maintain fitness, with a view to peaking for continental action.

“Whether it’s ourselves or Shamrock Rovers, you can stay on top within your domestic league without too much difficulty,” Perth added.

“You’ll always have one or two more teams coming at you, but a small bit more investment will get you there. But to go to Europe, you don’t need to worry about clubs chasing you if you’re striving to go up another level.

“I see that in particular with ourselves and Shamrock Rovers, the level of detail and training that both clubs are doing, the two of us are chasing Europe, I feel. I see it with Linfield up the North, they’re chasing Europe and they had a taste of it last year.

“I believe it’s where you make yourself better. When we go out of Europe people will say it’s because they don’t play good opposition, but I don’t think that’s solely the reason It’s a small part, but I think you’ve got to drive yourself towards Europe where you make yourself better, your club better and your players better. Ultimately, the league will get a knock-on effect if you do that.”