Louth hurling boss says 'we're punching, but we need to land a knockout blow' on Monaghan

Louth have been punching in Division 3A this year, but manager Paul McCormack says they must land a decisive blow when they take on Monaghan at Inniskeen on Sunday (2pm).

The winner’s prize will be safety, while the lowest tier of the National Hurling League awaits whoever loses the derby clash, both having suffered four defeats in this season’s competition.

“We’re punching, but we need to land a knockout blow next week,” McCormack said after last weekend’s agonising reverse against Armagh.

“We’re looking for the points and so are Monaghan, so it’s a championship game.

“We feel we’ve depth in the squad and we’ve a tight job picking the right team for Monaghan.

“Everyone has got game-time and the lads who’ve come in have really pushed on.

“Competition for places is what we want.”