SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
How Twitter reacted to Jordan Flores' stunner for Dundalk FC against Rovers
SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
Jordan Flores has possibly the sweetest left boot on the planet at the moment. (Pic: Sportsfile)
Jordan Flores has possibly the sweetest left boot on the planet at the moment with his stunner against Shamrock Rovers on Friday night coming less than a week since he launched a drive to the top-corner against Cork City.
His volley of Michael Duffy's delivery to the back of Alan Mannus' net last night was incredible and even had legendary RTÉ commentator George Hamilton drawing breath.
Shamrock Rovers 1-1 Dundalk - Wow! Jordan Flores scores a goal of the season contender to level things at Tallaght. You'll be watching this goal for years to come. #rtesoccer #dundalk #greatestleagueintheworld pic.twitter.com/WHSzbWb1I7— Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) February 28, 2020
And then it went viral...
What.— Goal (@goal) February 28, 2020
A.
Strike.
Jordan Flores with a goal of the season contender pic.twitter.com/ZIbVW8Srj7
One of the maddest volleys we’ve ever seen.— MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) February 28, 2020
Dundalk’s Jordan Flores might’ve just wrapped up the race for Goal of the Season. pic.twitter.com/whPWX3NAfl
A pretty spectacular strike from @DundalkFC player Jordan Flores tonight in the Irish top flight game as they face Shamrock Rovers in Dublin. pic.twitter.com/nm32eIfTuL— AS English (@English_AS) February 28, 2020
Jordan Flores for Dundalk with a *ridiculous* goal pic.twitter.com/sx9T08dQpT— James Dart (@James_Dart) February 28, 2020
Wow, so Jamal Lewis’ strike isn’t even Goal of the Night.— Richard Amofa (@RichardAmofa) February 28, 2020
Dundalk’s Jordan Flores with a BULLET. Think of Bale’s volley vs Stoke but 50x harder.
The technique is a joke. Look at how high his leg is and the power he generates
pic.twitter.com/3taElSD1zo
And more...
Zlatan-esque: Jordan Flores for Dundalk against Shamrock Rovers a short while ago.— Nick Harris (@sportingintel) February 28, 2020
Looking forward to Jordan's Instagram post later: "I came, I saw, I conquered."pic.twitter.com/UfWnfbIuVX
Goal of the century, best I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/wyIEAWpXZb— Didi Hamann (@DietmarHamann) February 28, 2020
Wow!
Zlatan-esque: Jordan Flores for Dundalk against Shamrock Rovers a short while ago.— Nick Harris (@sportingintel) February 28, 2020
Looking forward to Jordan's Instagram post later: "I came, I saw, I conquered."pic.twitter.com/UfWnfbIuVX
There's always one funny man!
Jordan Flores goal of the year award didn’t even last the evening last night pic.twitter.com/3R150Pfc3d— Dodge (@seidodge) February 29, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on