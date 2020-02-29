SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

How Twitter reacted to Jordan Flores' stunner for Dundalk FC against Rovers

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

How Twitter reacted to Jordan Flores' stunner for Dundalk FC against Rovers

Jordan Flores has possibly the sweetest left boot on the planet at the moment. (Pic: Sportsfile)

Jordan Flores has possibly the sweetest left boot on the planet at the moment with his stunner against Shamrock Rovers on Friday night coming less than a week since he launched a drive to the top-corner against Cork City.

His volley of Michael Duffy's delivery to the back of Alan Mannus' net last night was incredible and even had legendary RTÉ commentator George Hamilton drawing breath.

And then it went viral...

And more...

Wow!

There's always one funny man!