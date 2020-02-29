How Twitter reacted to Jordan Flores' stunner for Dundalk FC against Rovers

Jordan Flores has possibly the sweetest left boot on the planet at the moment with his stunner against Shamrock Rovers on Friday night coming less than a week since he launched a drive to the top-corner against Cork City.

His volley of Michael Duffy's delivery to the back of Alan Mannus' net last night was incredible and even had legendary RTÉ commentator George Hamilton drawing breath.

Shamrock Rovers 1-1 Dundalk - Wow! Jordan Flores scores a goal of the season contender to level things at Tallaght. You'll be watching this goal for years to come. #rtesoccer #dundalk #greatestleagueintheworld pic.twitter.com/WHSzbWb1I7 — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) February 28, 2020

And then it went viral...

What.



A.



Strike.



Jordan Flores with a goal of the season contender pic.twitter.com/ZIbVW8Srj7 — Goal (@goal) February 28, 2020

One of the maddest volleys we’ve ever seen.



Dundalk’s Jordan Flores might’ve just wrapped up the race for Goal of the Season. pic.twitter.com/whPWX3NAfl — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) February 28, 2020

A pretty spectacular strike from @DundalkFC player Jordan Flores tonight in the Irish top flight game as they face Shamrock Rovers in Dublin. pic.twitter.com/nm32eIfTuL — AS English (@English_AS) February 28, 2020

Jordan Flores for Dundalk with a *ridiculous* goal pic.twitter.com/sx9T08dQpT — James Dart (@James_Dart) February 28, 2020

Wow, so Jamal Lewis’ strike isn’t even Goal of the Night.



Dundalk’s Jordan Flores with a BULLET. Think of Bale’s volley vs Stoke but 50x harder.



The technique is a joke. Look at how high his leg is and the power he generates

pic.twitter.com/3taElSD1zo — Richard Amofa (@RichardAmofa) February 28, 2020

And more...

Zlatan-esque: Jordan Flores for Dundalk against Shamrock Rovers a short while ago.



Looking forward to Jordan's Instagram post later: "I came, I saw, I conquered."pic.twitter.com/UfWnfbIuVX — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) February 28, 2020

Goal of the century, best I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/wyIEAWpXZb — Didi Hamann (@DietmarHamann) February 28, 2020

Wow!

There's always one funny man!