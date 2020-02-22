Allianz National Football League

Venue change for Louth's National Football League game against Derry

Allianz National Football League

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Venue change for Louth's National Football League game against Derry

Louth's Allianz National Football League fixture against Derry has been moved to Celtic Park.

Louth's Allianz National Football League fixture against Derry has been moved to Celtic Park.

The Division Three round four showdown was due to be played at Owenbeg. However, the Dungiven venue has been deemed unplayable.

Sam Mulroy is unavailable for Louth having had his red card from last week's defeat by Offaly upheld.