Venue change for Louth's National Football League game against Derry

Louth's Allianz National Football League fixture against Derry has been moved to Celtic Park.

The Division Three round four showdown was due to be played at Owenbeg. However, the Dungiven venue has been deemed unplayable.

Louth’s game against Derry tomorrow moved from Owenbeg to Celtic Park. — Caoimhín Reilly (@CaoimhinReilly) February 22, 2020

Sam Mulroy is unavailable for Louth having had his red card from last week's defeat by Offaly upheld.