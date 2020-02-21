Louth star fails in bid to have red card overturned

Louth forward Sam Mulroy has failed in his appeal against the red card he received in last Sunday's National League defeat by Offaly in Drogheda.

The Naomh Máirtín man appeared before a hearings' committee at Croke Park on Thursday night in a bid to free himself to play in this weekend's game against Derry.

However, the disciplinary body have upheld the decision of match referee Paul Falloon, who dismissed the 22-year-old in injury-time of the 2-13 to 2-10 defeat, which leaves The Reds pointless and at the foot of the Division Three table.

James Califf and Ciarán Byrne have also been ruled out of Sunday's match through injury.

Meanwhile, an inspection on the surface at Owenbeg is to take place tomorrow (Saturday), with Celtic Park on standby should the Dungiven venue be deemed unplayable.