Kevin Mullen Shield reports/results

Kevin Mullen Shield

Dowdallshill 2-7 Naomh Malachi 3-12

Shane Rogers inspired Naomh Malachi to victory over Dowdallshill in Group B of the Kevin Mullen Shield at St. Brigid’s Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Courtbane man finished with a personal tally of 1-8 as his side bounced back from their midweek defeat at the hands of Na Piarsaigh to get their season up and running.

Mals were on top for much of the game and a goal from Emmet Mullen helped them lead 1-8 to 0-4 at half-time.

Further goals from Rogers and Mark Meegan put the seal on a deserved win for the visitors. Dowdallshill enjoyed some good moments in the second half and found the net through Noel Finnegan and Darren Rogers but they were unable to seriously threaten their opponents.

Naomh Malachi: Christopher McCaughey; Ciarán Murtagh, Chris Smith, Conor Begley; Donal Mulholland, David Begley, Stephen Smith; Pádraig Moley, David Rogers; Donal Begley (0-1), Shane Rogers (1-8), Emmet Mullen (1-0); Seán Smith (0-2), Jamie Kelly (0-1), Patrick Smith

Subs: Peter McShane, Mark Meegan (1-0), Paul Gogarty, Kieran Hughes, Keelan Conlon

Dowdallshill: Paudie Murray; Conor Murray, Emmet O’Brien, Cathal Brady; Luke O’Brien, Eamonn Duffy, Martin Óg O’Brien; Justin Halley (0-1), David McCrave; Paul Flynn, Noel Finnegan (1-4), Conor O’Dorma; Darren Rogers (1-0), Peter Hughes, Paul Gill

Subs: Stephen Murray (0-2), Jack McGailey, Paddy McKenna, John Walsh

Referee: Tadhg Rooney (Hunterstown)

Lannléire 2-5 John Mitchel's 1-8

Lannléire and John Mitchel’s shared the points in their Kevin Mullen Group B encounter at Darver on Saturday evening with Mark Dunne scoring a last-gasp point from a penalty.

The Ballybailie men looked to be heading for victory, despite the Dunleer side making a bright start, finding the net through Cillian Gregory inside eight minutes; while a second from Paul Callan on 22 minutes had them leading by 2-1 to 0-4 at half-time.

Mitchel’s hit back at the start of the second half with a goal from Andrew Bingham and boosted by that score they went on to claim the lead. However, Lannléire kept in touch with three points from sub Bob Murphy before Dunne landed the late equaliser.

Lannléire: Liam Callan; Justin McCarville, Jason Torris, Cathal Grimes; John Gregory, Briain McGuinness, Caoimhín Maher; Alan McEvoy, Pierce Hawkins; Mark Dunne (0-1), Colin Murphy (0-1), Alan Murphy; Cillian Gregory (1-0), Paul Callan (1-0), James Torris

Subs: Alan Kealy, Bob Murphy (0-3)

John Mitchel’s: David Anderson; Anthony Coyle, Niall Carroll, Gareth Finnegan; Barry Kirk, Emmet Farrell, Aaron Kane; John Bingham (0-1), James Clarke; Kevin Gallagher (0-2), Andrew Bingham (1-1), Trevor Matthews (0-3); Stephen Bingham, Stephen Coyle, Robbie Coyle (0-1)

Subs: Barry Cousins, Mikey Nulty, Mitchell Keenan, Richie McGuinness, Connell Keenan, Evan Farrell

Referee: Stephen Murphy (Naomh Máirtín)

Glen Emmets 1-7 Wolfe Tones 1-8

A Chris Cudden goal 10 minutes from time helped Wolfe Tones record a hard-fought victory over Glen Emmets in Tullyallen on Sunday morning.

Emmets played with the advantage of the elements in the opening period and had early scores from Damien Grimes and Keelan O’Neill, but Tones kept in touch with scores from Emmet Judge and Darren Weldon.

However, the closing stages of the half saw Ronan Grufferty land four points to see his side take a 0-6 to 0-4 lead into the break.

Tones had the wind in the second half and worked to get the back on terms at seven points apiece. It was looking good for the Drogheda side at that stage, but Emmets regained the initiative when O’Neill scored the first goal of the game.

However, that would be their last score as they squandered a lot of attacking chances. Tones took advantage by mounting two late breaks which resulted in the goal for Cudden and the winning point for Judge.

Glen Emmets: Conor Kelly; Chris Gantley, Evan English, Joe Farrelly; Evan Lynch, Sam Kenny, Cathal Maguire; Ronan Grufferty (0-5), Damien Grimes (0-1); Ian Cusack, Keelan O’Neill (1-1), Isaac Walsh; Robbie Byrne, Seán Byrne, David Andrews

Subs: P McCabe, K Farnan, S McCabe

Wolfe Tones: Jonathan Lynch; Tadhg Rock, Graham Fanning, Kevin Collier; Cathal Bergin, Patrick Fanning, Alan Fanning; Mark Healy, John Kelly; Jamie McCormack, Niall Smith, Adam Gartland; Emmet Judge (0-4), Darren Weldon (0-4), Chris Cudden (1-0)

Subs: Reece Owens, Paul Fleming

Referee: Colm McCullough (Naomh Fionnbarra)

MIDWEEK RESULTS: Naomh Malachi 1-4 Na Piarsaigh 2-18; Sean McDermott’s 2-5 Tones 4-6; Westerns 4-8 Cuchulainn Gaels 1-10; St. Nicholas 0-4 Lannléire 0-11; Glyde Rangers 0-12 Dowdallshill 2-4; Glen Emmets 4-14 Annaghminnon Rovers 1-4