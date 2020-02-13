Louth GAA

REVEALED | Louth GAA senior, intermediate and junior championship draws

Caoimhín Reilly, at Darver Centre of Excellence

Newtown Blues captain Emmet Carolan holds aloft the Joe Ward Cup after 2019's Anchor Tours SFC final win over Naomh Máirtín in Drogheda. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Anchor Tours SFC

Group one: St. Patrick's, Geraldines, O'Raghallaigh's

Group two: St. Mochta's, Dreadnots, Naomh Máirtín

Group three: O'Connell's, Dundalk Gaels, St. Joseph's

Group four: Mattock Rangers, Newtown Blues, Ardee St. Mary's

CTI Business Solutions IFC

Group one: Hunterstown Rovers, Dundalk Young Irelands, Cooley Kickhams

Group two: St. Kevin's, St. Bride's, Roche Emmets

Group three: Oliver Plunkett's, Clan na Gael, Kilkerley Emmets

Group four: Glen Emmets, St. Fechin's, Sean O'Mahony's

Anglo Printers JFC

Group one: Sean McDermott's, Cuchulainn Gaels, Annaghminnon Rovers

Group two: Glyde Rangers, Dowdallshill, Lannléire

Group three: St. Nicholas, John Mitchel's, Na Piarsaigh, Westerns

Group four: Wolfe Tones, Stabannon Parnells, Naomh Malachi, Naomh Fionnbarra