REVEALED | Louth GAA senior, intermediate and junior championship draws
Newtown Blues captain Emmet Carolan holds aloft the Joe Ward Cup after 2019's Anchor Tours SFC final win over Naomh Máirtín in Drogheda. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Anchor Tours SFC
Group one: St. Patrick's, Geraldines, O'Raghallaigh's
Group two: St. Mochta's, Dreadnots, Naomh Máirtín
Group three: O'Connell's, Dundalk Gaels, St. Joseph's
Group four: Mattock Rangers, Newtown Blues, Ardee St. Mary's
CTI Business Solutions IFC
Group one: Hunterstown Rovers, Dundalk Young Irelands, Cooley Kickhams
Group two: St. Kevin's, St. Bride's, Roche Emmets
Group three: Oliver Plunkett's, Clan na Gael, Kilkerley Emmets
Group four: Glen Emmets, St. Fechin's, Sean O'Mahony's
Anglo Printers JFC
Group one: Sean McDermott's, Cuchulainn Gaels, Annaghminnon Rovers
Group two: Glyde Rangers, Dowdallshill, Lannléire
Group three: St. Nicholas, John Mitchel's, Na Piarsaigh, Westerns
Group four: Wolfe Tones, Stabannon Parnells, Naomh Malachi, Naomh Fionnbarra
