Chris Shields signs a new deal with Dundalk FC

Chris Shields has signed a contract extension with Dundalk FC. (Pic: Sportsfile)

Chris Shields has signed a contract extension with Dundalk FC.

The fan favourite's new deal ties him to The Lilywhites until the end of the 2021 campaign, his 10th season at the club.

Shields has won five SSE Airtricity League Premier Division titles and a pair of FAI Cups with the Oriel Park outfit.

Dundalk begin their top-flight defence at home to Derry City on Friday night.