Chris Shields signs a new deal with Dundalk FC

Chris Shields has signed a contract extension with Dundalk FC.

The fan favourite's new deal ties him to The Lilywhites until the end of the 2021 campaign, his 10th season at the club.

We've got some big news to share on the eve of the new SSE Airtricity League season.@Big_Shields6 has signed a contract extension which will keep him at #DundalkFC until the end of the 2021 season.



More to follow.#CmonTheTown #Shieldsy pic.twitter.com/aVPnMkiZY5 — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) February 13, 2020

Shields has won five SSE Airtricity League Premier Division titles and a pair of FAI Cups with the Oriel Park outfit.

Dundalk begin their top-flight defence at home to Derry City on Friday night.