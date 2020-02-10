INSIDE TRACK | Joe Carroll reflects on the weekend's GAA and rugby action

Two Farrells were up for another examination in their new roles over the weekend. Andy was on his second outing as head coach to the Ireland rugby team, having succeeded Joe Schmidt late last year, and Dessie brought his Dublin senior football side to Croke Park hoping to keep an unbeaten National League record intact.

It could be argued that the latter has the bigger boots to fill. There was very little his predecessor, Jim Gavin, could do wrong, five successive All-Irelands the ingredients of a record that needed little by way of embellishment. But just in case it did, Gavin also threw in a few league titles and didn’t know what it was like to lose a match in Leinster.

After three games, the new Dublin boss has yet to turn out a losing side in the first of the two competitions that matter most. First up in the league a few weeks ago was a draw with Kerry. After that there was a defeat of Mayo and on Saturday night, as the rain bucketed down on Croke Park, another draw, this one with Monaghan.

After this latest outing, Farrell must hope he hasn’t exhausted all that Lady Luck has to offer. This was one that should have gone the Farney way. Banty’s men were eight clear with 10 minutes of normal time remaining. Referee Ciarán Branagan played beyond regulation time, and as 70 minutes drifted towards 80, Dublin snatched an unlikely draw.

The other Farrell also had luck on his side as well. For the second week running, the opposition – Wales, this time – looked a gift horse in the mouth. Like Scotland’s Stuart Hogg the previous week, Hadleigh Parkes failed with the simplest of touchdowns. Had Hadleigh done it right, it could have been different.

Next up is a meeting with the auld enemy the weekend after next. Inside Track is hoping to have its rugby mojo restored by then.