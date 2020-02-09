Louth's National League game with Offaly to be re-fixed

Louth's Allianz National Football League Division Three game with Offaly will likely take place next Sunday following today's postponement.

Neither the pitches in Drogheda nor Dowdallshill were deemed playable, while the counties couldn't come to an agreement to facilitate the game at Darver Centre of Excellence.

The call was made before 10pm this morning, four hours before the scheduled throw-in time, allowing for travelling spectators to make alternative arrangements.

It's the third year in a row where a home National League game involving Louth has fallen victim of the weather, the Westmeath (2018) and Meath (2017) matches having to be set for a different day.