Local Jones and Downey kennels continue fine form at Dundalk Stadium

The Jones and Downey kennels, in fine form since the beginning of the new season, were, once again, on the mark at Dundalk Stadium last Friday night, the former coming in with a splendid double. However, the one to really catch the eye was Drumcrow Linnet, successful in the first of the novice 525 semi-finals.

The County Tyrone runner looked to be a wee bit out of the ordinary in her trials, recording 29.07 over the standard distance at Drumbo. Nevertheless, the improvement Roy Ruddy’s home-bred showed in her first race was quite significant.

Running from four, the daughter of Droopys Sydney and Drumcrow Kylie simply left the others for dead, galloping all the way to a 12-length win in 28.69.

It often happens that a run like this is not followed by an appearance in the final, oftentimes a sale intervening. Should Drumcrow be brought along this Friday night, it’s odds-on she’ll be, well, long odds-on with the bookies.

The other semi-final went to another in-form kennel, Bobby Scullion’s in Craigavon. Scullys Jack just got the better of another Craigavon runner, Move Over Mabel, clocking 29.19, and that leaves him with plenty of time to make up on Drumcrow.

Larry Jones has been keeping Speed Winner on the go, his run on Friday night being his third in January. It was by far the four-time winner’s best, the son of Van’s Escalade and Speed Dial getting up right on the line for a 400 win in 21.29. That’s four from 11 for the brindle who competed with Newinn Taylor at Shelbourne Park back in November. As those who follow the national scene will know, Newinn is one of the most exciting prospects, tipped for big-race glory this season.

Gut Feeling completed the Jones double, and he, too, wasn’t hanging about. Running in a 525, the Token Prince dog stopped the clock at 28.66, which was only one spot away from the night’s fastest time for the distance.

Monleek Ohio got John Downey on the scoresheet, also winning over the 525. This lassie has had just six races and has recorded two wins.