Aidan Berrill calls on Louth TDs to pull on 'red shirt and look for this funding that we badly need'

Louth County Board treasurer - and grounds committee chairman - Aidan Berrill has called for all potential local representatives to work for the benefit of Louth GAA in the form of government funding.

“I would just like to say in regard to funding, we will be looking for funding and at a meeting with John in Croke Park last week he promised us the funding in some shape or form,” Berrill said at today's turning of the sod.

“We will be going to Pat for more, but what I’d be looking for, and I’d welcome all our potential TDs that are standing around here today, I hope when they go into the Dáil, the five of them, on this day fortnight, that you’ll put on the red shirt and look for this funding that we badly need.”