Team-by-team profiles: Louth's National Hurling League Division 3A opponents

LOUTH

Survival is likely to be the material measure upon which the success of the upcoming National League will be judged. The opening rounds provide a meaningful opportunity for points to be gathered. Expect an improvement on 2019, with two wins to be earned.

ARMAGH

Perennial frontrunners for Nicky Rackard Cup glory, The Orchard County will have their sights set on promotion to Division 2B, having lost last year’s final to Roscommon.

LONGFORD

Division 3B’s holders endured a difficult McGurk Cup campaign before Christmas, losing comprehensively to Armagh before conceding their fixture against Antrim.

DONEGAL

The Tír Chonaill were relegated from both Division 2B and the Christy Ring Cup in 2019, which suggests things can only improve this year.

MONAGHAN

Should be stronger this year, with all available players involved. A title challenge not beyond the realms of possibility. Expect them to have something to play for come round five.

TYRONE

Damien Casey is arguably the best hurler in this league and if they can get him firing, a title push isn’t beyond reach