Dundalk FC confirm details of two further pre-season fixtures

Dundalk FC have confirmed the visits of Drogheda United and Longford Town for pre-season friendlies.

The Lilywhites will take on Drogheda in the annual Jim Malone Cup game on Thursday, January 30, with kick-off at Oriel Park set for 7:45pm.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, February 4, the champions take on First Division Longford on the Carrick Road at 7:45pm.

Dundalk are currently in Spain ahead of games against Cluj and CSKA Moscow, on Wednesday and Friday respectively.