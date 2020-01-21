SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Dundalk FC confirm details of two further pre-season fixtures

Dundalk FC manager Vinny Perth and Tim Clancy, Drogheda United boss, during last year's Jim Malone Cup match at Oriel Park. (Pic: Sportsfile)

Dundalk FC have confirmed the visits of Drogheda United and Longford Town for pre-season friendlies.

The Lilywhites will take on Drogheda in the annual Jim Malone Cup game on Thursday, January 30, with kick-off at Oriel Park set for 7:45pm.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, February 4, the champions take on First Division Longford on the Carrick Road at 7:45pm.

Dundalk are currently in Spain ahead of games against Cluj and CSKA Moscow, on Wednesday and Friday respectively.