Motion for Louth GAA clubs to 'play in the same status in league and championship' gets backing

THIS IS A CONTINUATION OF PIECE ONE, HERE AND HERE

The other outstanding debate, in relation to Clan na Gael’s proposal that “championships and leagues revert back to the old system - you play in the same status in league and championship”, was referred to the working group, although Clans delegate Maurice Harrison flagged early his willingness to withdraw the motion.

As it turned out, St. Mochtas’ Paul Murtagh was most vocal on the point, calling for “the old system’s” comeback, as per the Monaghan format, which, he felt, was fairer. His argument appeared to centre on the unfairness of the intermediate championship, which now contains several Division One teams.

In terms of the other motions, St. Brides’ call for “free passes to be allocated only to persons participating in an official capacity (including players) at championship matches” was respectfully withdrawn by their representative, Paddy Farrell, on the request of the county chairman, while Naomh Moninne got their wish in requesting five days’ notice in advance of championship affairs and four prior to other competitions.

Thomas McQuillan and Naomh Fionnbarra proposed former county chairman, vice-chairman and Central Council delegate Paddy McMahon be conferred as an Honorary President. Mr Fitzpatrick, though, quickly informed him that Mr McMahon already held the role.

Finally, O’Connells’ Declan Byrne is the new chairman of the Darver committee, with Seán Carroll (Ardee St. Mary’s) the secretary. Susan McShane (St. Patrick’s) has been appointed PRO of the Minor Board.