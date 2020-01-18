'We've got to bring in one or two players...' - Dundalk FC manager Vinny Perth

Vinny Perth is hopeful of adding to his squad from outside the Irish market ahead of the new season.

Dundalk have recruited three players over the winter, with Darragh Leahy, Greg Sloggett and Will Patching joining from Bohemians, Derry City and Notts County respectively.

American midfielder Taner Dogan got game-time in Friday’s pre-season win over UCD and, speaking afterwards, Perth confirmed his trial period will continue.

The Lilywhites manager has previously spoken of his desire to add “the icing on the cake” in terms of a quality signing, but says any such addition is likely to come from abroad given the lack of viable options in the domestic market.

“I believe we’ve got European players at the club, but we’ve got to bring in one or two players of a different sort of background and belief to try and inspire the squad,” Perth told RTÉ 2FM's Game On.

“They’re not necessarily going to be better players, but somebody from a different background, in terms of upbringing, whether it’s in Croatia, Montenegro or Slovakia.

“Maybe their insight and vision might help us and give us a little edge. That’s sort of my angle for the last one or two players in the squad.

“As it currently stands, I don’t see anyone available in Ireland that we could sign to improve us.

“There are players in Ireland that if we could get, could improve us, but I don’t see anyone available and therefore we’re taking a bit of a risk of going outside the Irish market for the final piece of the jigsaw.”