Kierans confirms Louth senior team captain for 2020

Bevan Duffy will captain Louth seniors for the second successive season.

Manager Wayne Kierans confirmed the appointment to The Democrat last night, suggesting that the St. Fechin's clubman was the standout candidate to continue in the breach.

“He’s an excellent player and a very good leader; the boys respect him,” said Kierans.

“He would have all the traits you’d expect in a captain.”

The Reds open their National League Division Three campaign away to Longford on Sunday week.