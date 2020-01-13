Former Dundalk FC CEO appointed at English Championship club

Mark Devlin has been appointed CEO of English Championship side Huddersfield Town on an interim basis.

Devlin was Dundalk FC's chief executive during the 2019 season, before announcing his departure in November.

A former member of Brentford's boardroom, the Englishman was the second CEO, following Mal Brannigan, to hold the reins at Oriel Park since PEAK6 took control.

"I am delighted to be joining Huddersfield Town at a such an exciting time in their history," Devlin told Huddersfield's website.

"The chance to work at a Club of this size and potential is a great opportunity.

“I look forward to working with the Chairman, leadership group and all of the staff as we look to drive the Club forward."