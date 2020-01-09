Louth legend Kevin Beahan writes emotional tribute to late St. Mary's stalwart Pat Markey

One of the great eras in Louth football is recalled by Kevin Beahan in a tribute to his former club and county team colleague, Pat Markey, who did shortly before Christmas at the age of 91.

In a letter, Kevin writes: “I was lucky enough to be around while Pat Markey was playing football. He was part of an institution, St. Mary’s, that came from winning the Louth Second Division Championship in 1945.

“Then followed, for Pat, senior championship, Cardinal O’Donnell, Leinster Championship, Railway Cup and National League campaigns. At one stage he was part of a Louth 15 made up of six St. Mary’s backs and Ray Mooney at midfield. The six were Jack Bell, Johnny Malone, Nicky Roe, Seán Boyle, Pat Markey and Paddy McArdle.

“It was a great era, and I was lucky to play with them. Pat was very much one of the mainstays, and as a St Mary’s clubman he had few equals, and was definitely a captain who led from the front. You delivered – if you didn’t you knew about it.

“He was equally one of the mainstays of Louth in that era. His demise brings an end of the footballing Markeys. There was the famous Eoin, his uncle who played on the Louth 1912 All-Ireland team, his father, Petie, and brothers, Peter and Bernard.

“Pat was the best club captain ever I played under.

“May he rest in peace.”