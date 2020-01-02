Blackrock defender returns to Burnley after loan spell

Blackrock native Jimmy Dunne has returned to Premier League Burnley after his loan spell at Fleetwood Town.

The 22-year-old defender started 11 games for The Cod Army in League One this season, as Joey Barton's men began the campaign strongly.

LATEST: Defender Jimmy Dunne is formally back with the Clarets after being re-called from his loan spell @ftfc He started 11 games for the League One side earlier this season. pic.twitter.com/FBvE2YExq0 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 1, 2020

Having joined in September, the former Manchester United youngster chipped in with goals against Southend United and Shrewsbury Town.

Dunne, an Ireland U21 international, previously lined out for Accrington Stanley, Hearts and Sunderland on a temporary basis.