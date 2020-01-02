Soccer

Blackrock defender returns to Burnley after loan spell

Caoimhín Reilly

Caoimhín Reilly

Blackrock native Jimmy Dunne has returned to Premier League Burnley after his loan spell at Fleetwood Town. (Pic: Burnley FC)

Blackrock native Jimmy Dunne has returned to Premier League Burnley after his loan spell at Fleetwood Town.

The 22-year-old defender started 11 games for The Cod Army in League One this season, as Joey Barton's men began the campaign strongly.

Having joined in September, the former Manchester United youngster chipped in with goals against Southend United and Shrewsbury Town. 

Dunne, an Ireland U21 international, previously lined out for Accrington Stanley, Hearts and Sunderland on a temporary basis.