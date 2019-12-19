REVEALED | Dundalk Democrat Louth GAA team of the decade

The Democrat have compiled their Louth GAA team of the decade.

Democrat sports editor Caoimhín Reilly led the selection committee, which comprised of Aidan King (Lannléire), Tommy Burns (Glyde Rangers), Michael Matthews (Oliver Plunkett's) and Noel Litchfield (Roche Emmets).

The full selection story will appear tomorrow night, but here's the 15 and the player of the year.

