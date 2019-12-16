Louth GAA close to landing major grant funding for new stadium in Dundalk

Louth GAA could be set to receive a Sports Capital Grant to the tune of several hundred thousand euro with details of the allocations set for a pre- Christmas announcement.

Formal work has yet to get underway at the site set aside for the county’s new stadium on Dundalk’s Inner Relief Road, with the grounds committee awaiting phase one funding from the Department of Sport before proceeding with preliminary filling works.

Full planning permission is still to be granted, despite positive talks having been held between members of the committee and Louth County Council.

However, progress could be in clear sight if central funding is declared formally in the coming days, with Peter Fitzpatrick TD, who is a key member of the stadium delegation, confirming that he has spoken on the issue at length with Minister for Sport Shane Ross.

“I’ve spoken to Shane Ross and people in the Department for Sport, and it seems likely that Louth will get phase one funding for the stadium,” Fitzpatrick told The Democrat.

“That would allow us to start filling the site and move a step closer to the formal planning application going through.

“I’m hopeful of a grant allocation before Christmas.”