O'Connell's man re-appointed manager of Louth juniors

O’Connell’s clubman Malcolm McDonnell has been retained as manager of the Louth juniors.

McDonnell, who previously co-managed the county’s U17s along with Tom Rooney, led The Reds to this year’s Leinster semi-final, where Meath prevailed by the narrowest of margins in Navan.

His management team is expected to remain the same: Paul Litchfield (Kilkerley Emmets), Alan Brennan (O’Connell’s) and Hugh Lyons (Naomh Máirtín).