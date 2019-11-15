Barron's late score earns Colaiste Rís Lennon Shield final win over St. Mary's College

Lennon Shield final

Colaiste Rís 0-12 St. Mary's College 2-5

Jack Barron was the hero of the hour for Colaiste Rís, as his last gasp free won the Lennon Shield on Thursday night.

The Yorke Street outfit recovered from an early Tom Matthews goal to lead at half-time, 0-8 to 1-3, before dramatically edging the close contest at the death.

Colaiste Rís: Jack Donohue; Jamie Callan, Conor Begley, Brian Callaghan; Conall Quinn, Fintan Brady, Thomas McCreesh; Aaron Crawford, Patrick Murtagh; Brian Brady, Ciarán Johnson, Ewan McEntaggart; Jack Barron, Beanon Corrigan, Dylan McKeown

St. Mary’s College: Cillian Rice; Fionn Tipping, Seán McGuill, Ryan Dorian; Seán Cassidy, Stephen Doyle, Jamie Lee; Thomas Rice, Niall O’Callaghan; Shane McMenamin, Lee O’Carroll, Tiernan Cassidy; Killian McDonnell, Tom Matthews, Seán McAulfield

Referee: Gerard Corrigan (Mattock Rangers)