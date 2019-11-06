SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Dundalk FC boss in the running for Manager of the Year award

Vinny Perth has been shortlisted for the PFAI Premier Division Manager of the Year award. (Pic: Sportsfile)

Vinny Perth has been shortlisted for the PFAI Premier Division Manager of the Year award.

The Dundalk FC head coach was only denied a domestic treble in his first season in charge courtesy of Sunday's penalty shootout defeat by Shamrock Rovers in the FAI Cup final.

Perth faces competition from Rovers boss Stephen Bradley and Keith Long, Bohemians' supremo, for the gong.

The Lilywhites are set to dominate Saturday night's awards, with almost half of the team of the year having played out of Oriel Park this season.

