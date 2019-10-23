Dundalk FC dominate PFAI Team of the Year and Player of the Year nominations list

Dundalk FC have five players in this year's PFAI Premier Division Team of the Year, with two in the running for the overall individual award.

Seán Gannon - for the sixth year running, Seán Hoare, Chris Shields, Patrick Hoban and reigning Player of the Year Michael Duffy have all been included in the selected XI, alongside four from Shamrock Rovers and one each from Derry City and Bohemians.

Dubliner Gannon and Duffy are in the overall reckoning alongside Rovers and Ireland star Jack Byrne, who's also named among those competing for the Young Player of the Year award.

PFAI Team of the Year

Alan Mannus (Shamrock Rovers)

Seán Gannon (Dundalk FC)

Seán Hoare (Dundalk FC)

Lee Grace (Shamrock Rovers)

Seán Kavanagh (Shamrock Rovers)

Chris Shields (Dundalk FC)

Danny Mandroiu (Bohemians)

Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers)

Michael Duffy (Dundalk FC)

Patrick Hoban (Dundalk FC)

David Parkhouse (Derry City)

PFAI Player of the Year nominations

Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers)

Michael Duffy (Dundalk FC)

Seán Gannon (Dundalk FC)

PFAI Young Player of the Year nominations

Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers)

Danny Mandriou (Bohemians)

David Parkhouse (Derry City)