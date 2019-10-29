Extra.ie FAI Cup
Irish Rail announce details of further train service for Dundalk FC fans heading to FAI Cup final
Extra.ie FAI Cup
Dundalk FC fans can avail of further train services to Sunday's FAI Cup final. (Pic: Sportsfile)
Irish Rail are running an extra train to Dublin for Sunday's FAI Cup final.
It will depart Clarke Station at 12:05, running non-stop to Connolly Station, with arrival at 13:15. The return train will depart Connolly at 18:35.
There will be Dart services from Connolly to Lansdowne Road, and back.
The fare is €21.30 for an adult and €10.50 for children, while family tickets, for two adults and four children is €41.50.
Book your tickets from Clarke Station or on Irish Rail's website.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on