Irish Rail announce details of further train service for Dundalk FC fans heading to FAI Cup final

Irish Rail are running an extra train to Dublin for Sunday's FAI Cup final.

It will depart Clarke Station at 12:05, running non-stop to Connolly Station, with arrival at 13:15. The return train will depart Connolly at 18:35.

There will be Dart services from Connolly to Lansdowne Road, and back.

The fare is €21.30 for an adult and €10.50 for children, while family tickets, for two adults and four children is €41.50.

Book your tickets from Clarke Station or on Irish Rail's website.