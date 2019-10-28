Dundalk's O'Connor brothers announce departures from clubs either side of the border

Both Ciarán and Michael O'Connor have announced their departures from Warrenpoint Town and Waterford respectively.

The former, who is the elder of the pair, was in his second spell with the Point, the club who dispensed with Stephen McDonnell as manager last week.

Just want to thank @thepointfc and everyone involved at the club for the last year and a half. I wish them all the very best for the remainder of the season! #upthepoint ⚽️ — Ciaran O' Connor (@ciaranoconnor10) October 27, 2019

A club statement this morning stated "other commitments outside of football" as the reason behind the 23-year-old's departure.

Meanwhile, Michael took to Twitter to announce the end of his short, if impressive, spell with Waterford, writing: "Just like to thank everyone @WaterfordFCie for everything it's been a pleasure and a massive thank you also to the fans".