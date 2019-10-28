Soccer

Dundalk's O'Connor brothers announce departures from clubs either side of the border

Soccer

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk's O'Connor brothers announce departures from clubs either side of the border

Ciarán O'Connor (right) during his Dundalk FC days. (Pic: Sportsfile)

Both Ciarán and Michael O'Connor have announced their departures from Warrenpoint Town and Waterford respectively.

The former, who is the elder of the pair, was in his second spell with the Point, the club who dispensed with Stephen McDonnell as manager last week.

A club statement this morning stated "other commitments outside of football" as the reason behind the 23-year-old's departure.

Meanwhile, Michael took to Twitter to announce the end of his short, if impressive, spell with Waterford, writing: "Just like to thank everyone @WaterfordFCie for everything it's been a pleasure and a massive thank you also to the fans".