Dundalk man McDonnell parts company as manager of Warrenpoint
Dundalk native Stephen McDonnell has parted company as manager of Warrenpoint Town.
McDonnell, a former Dundalk FC midfielder, leaves the County Down club at the foot of the Danske Bank Premiership after a difficult start to the season.
However, at just 28, he enjoyed a successful time at the helm of the Milltown men, guiding the club to safety in each of the last two campaigns, as well as reaching last year's Irish Cup semi-final.
In a statement, Town director Connaire McGreevy wished to thank McDonnell for his time in charge.
There remains a hugely distinct local flavour to Warrenpoint's first-team, with Anton Reilly, Emmet Hughes, Ciarán O'Connor, Mark Byrne, Deane Watters and James Prendergast among the panel.
