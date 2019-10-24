Dundalk man McDonnell parts company as manager of Warrenpoint

Dundalk native Stephen McDonnell has parted company as manager of Warrenpoint Town.

McDonnell, a former Dundalk FC midfielder, leaves the County Down club at the foot of the Danske Bank Premiership after a difficult start to the season.

However, at just 28, he enjoyed a successful time at the helm of the Milltown men, guiding the club to safety in each of the last two campaigns, as well as reaching last year's Irish Cup semi-final.

In a statement, Town director Connaire McGreevy wished to thank McDonnell for his time in charge.

There remains a hugely distinct local flavour to Warrenpoint's first-team, with Anton Reilly, Emmet Hughes, Ciarán O'Connor, Mark Byrne, Deane Watters and James Prendergast among the panel.