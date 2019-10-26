Well-regarded member of Wayne Kierans' Louth backroom team announces his departure

Renowned fitness coach Graham Byrne has announced his departure from Louth GAA after a two-year involvement.

The Dubliner, who was also a key member of Dundalk FC's success during the first five years of Stephen Kenny's reign, will take up an S&C position with Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford hurlers.

Byrne was introduced to the Wee County set-up by Pete McGrath in 2018 and remained in situ after Kierans took charge at the beginning of 2019.

Louth captain Bevan Duffy was among those to speak really highly of Byrne's impact on The Reds during the 2019 season.