CONFIRMED | Re-fixture details for Louth senior and minor championship finals

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Newtown Blues will face Naomh Máirtín at the Gaelic Grounds next Sunday. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

The Louth senior and minor championship finals have been re-fixed for next Sunday, October 20, following today's controversial postponements.

Newtown Blues' attempt at three-in-a-row, against Naomh Máirtín, will throw-in at 3:30pm, two hours after the start of the minor decider of Máirtín's and St. Joseph's.

Today's call-off is the latest embarrassing twist in a poor year for Louth GAA.