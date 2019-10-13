CONFIRMED | Re-fixture details for Louth senior and minor championship finals

The Louth senior and minor championship finals have been re-fixed for next Sunday, October 20, following today's controversial postponements.

Newtown Blues' attempt at three-in-a-row, against Naomh Máirtín, will throw-in at 3:30pm, two hours after the start of the minor decider of Máirtín's and St. Joseph's.

REFIXTURE DETAILS

The @LMFMRADIO Minor and Anchor Tours Senior Football Finals have been refixed for next Sunday 20th Oct at 1.30pm and 3.30pm respectively in the Gaelic Grounds @naomhmairtin @NewtownBlues @thejoesgfc — Louth GAA (@louthgaa) October 13, 2019

Today's call-off is the latest embarrassing twist in a poor year for Louth GAA.