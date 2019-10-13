Louth GAA
CONFIRMED | Re-fixture details for Louth senior and minor championship finals
Newtown Blues will face Naomh Máirtín at the Gaelic Grounds next Sunday. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
The Louth senior and minor championship finals have been re-fixed for next Sunday, October 20, following today's controversial postponements.
Newtown Blues' attempt at three-in-a-row, against Naomh Máirtín, will throw-in at 3:30pm, two hours after the start of the minor decider of Máirtín's and St. Joseph's.
The @LMFMRADIO Minor and Anchor Tours Senior Football Finals have been refixed for next Sunday 20th Oct at 1.30pm and 3.30pm respectively in the Gaelic Grounds @naomhmairtin @NewtownBlues @thejoesgfc
Today's call-off is the latest embarrassing twist in a poor year for Louth GAA.
