Today's Louth senior and minor championship finals postponed

Caoimhín Reilly

Caoimhín Reilly

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)

Today's Louth SFC and MFC finals have been postponed.

A grounds inspection was carried out this morning after heavy overnight rainfall in Drogheda.

It's understood the pitch was playable, but in the interest of spectator safety, with the grass bank soaked, the decision to call off the matches was taken.

Next Sunday would appear the most sensible re-fixture date.