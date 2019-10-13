Today's Louth senior and minor championship finals postponed

Today's Louth SFC and MFC finals have been postponed.

A grounds inspection was carried out this morning after heavy overnight rainfall in Drogheda.

As a result of inclement weather overnight and following an inspection of the pitch and grounds this morning. In the interest of players and supporters, today’s @louthgaa Senior & Minor Finals have been POSTPONED. Refixture details TBC@NewtownBlues @naomhmairtin @thejoesgfc — Louth GAA (@louthgaa) October 13, 2019

It's understood the pitch was playable, but in the interest of spectator safety, with the grass bank soaked, the decision to call off the matches was taken.

Next Sunday would appear the most sensible re-fixture date.