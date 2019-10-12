CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Football Championship
REVEALED | Dundalk Democrat Louth GAA IFC Player of the Year
CTI Business Solutions Intermediate Football Championship
David Reid has been voted as the Dundalk Democrat/Louth and Proud IFC Player of the Year. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Mattock Rangers star David Reid has been voted IFC Player of the Year by Democrat online readers.
Reid saw off team-mate Niall McKeown in second.
Brendan Leacy made it a Mattock one, two, three, while Tadhg McEnaney finished ahead of Shane Lennon.
Well done to all, especially David.
