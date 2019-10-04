Either Redeemer or Glenmuir will be a new name on the Fastfix McConville Cup

Both teams, Glenmuir United and Redeemer Celtic will be contesting their first ever Fastfix McConville Cup final, at Oriel Park on Saturday night.

Glenmuir knocked out two clubs with great histories in the competition, Bellurgan - three-time winners in the 1990s - and Rock Celtic - who also won the trophy thrice between 1979 and 1998.

Meanwhile, Redeemer defeated Clancy Cup holders Rampart Celtic before seeing off six-time champions Quay Celtic in a high-scoring semi-final.

League meetings between the sides have seen Redeemer victorious 5-3, both home and away.

As those scorelines would suggest, this should be a high scoring decider as both sides have some very exciting attackers in their line-ups.

Redeemer contain the two top scorers in all competitions this season, Thomas Daly and Ryan McDonald each having netted 19 goals. They also have Paddy O’Connell, who has scored a dozen.

Glenmuir have quality strikers in Paddy Nicholson - with 12 strikes to his name - and Peter McStravick, who is also in double figures with 10 in the onion bag.

At the back Cillian Rice (Redeemer) and Jordan Mackin (Glenmuir) will be put to the pin of their collars to keep clean sheets in the face of such scoring talent.

The Glens will be looking for a big performance from the likes of Rory Phelan, Conor Richardson and Dave McKenny to combat the striking power of Redeemer.

Likewise, the likes of Mark Lee, Tiernan Moran and Conor Macken will have to be at their best to snuff out the threat of the Glens top scorers.

It promises to be a cracking cup final that will see a new name on the 42-year-old trophy.

PROBABLE SQUADS

GLENMUIR UNITED: J Mackin, K McKeown, R Phelan, C Richardson, D McKenny, L McStravick, J Browne, P McStravick, B Kapinga, P Nicholson, J Cunningham, Victor, A Richardson, C Sheridan, S Kettle, K Morris, R Sands, S Ryan.

Manager: John McArdle.

REDEEMER CELTIC: C Rice, R Carroll, M Lee, K McEvoy, T Moran, S Quigley, C Macken, T Daly, K McCormack, R McDonald, P O’Connell, M O’Brien, G Cooney, K Duffy, J Reilly, A McDermott, R McCann.

Manager: Fra Trimble.

PATHS TO THE FINAL

QUARTER-FINAL

Glenmuir 3 Rock Celtic 1

Redeemer 3 Rampart Celtic 2

SEMI-FINAL

Glenmuir 4 Bellurgan United 3

Redeemer 9 Quay Celtic 5

Redeemer are on course for a league and cup double.



HONOURS

GLENMUIR UNITED: First Division, 2000; U20 League, 2000; U18 Cup, 2005; Player of the Year, 1994: C Sheedy.

REDEEMER CELTIC: League, 2019; CX Sports Cup U19, 2018; Player of the Year, 2011: Conor McErlean.