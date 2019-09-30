Dundalk FC's FAI Cup semi-final hero revels in 'one of the best feelings this year'

Michael Duffy revealed how his gamble paid off and gave him “one of the best feelings this year”, after his unstoppable last-minute shot fired Dundalk FC to within one step of emulating his hometown club Derry City.

In a typical FAI Cup clash, Vinny Perth’s side were made to work all the way by Sligo Rovers in front of an expectant Showgrounds crowd on Sunday evening.

The semi-final tie looked destined to be heading to a replay at Oriel Park next Tuesday. However, in the 89th minute, Duffy popped up with his 14th goal of the season after choosing to take up a different position from Seán Murray’s free-kick.

It capped an incredible 15 days for the star winger. Last Monday, Duffy clinched the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title for Dundalk with the Goal of the Season to beat Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park, having netted a delicious equaliser in the EA SPORTS Cup final in Derry the previous week.

“It’s a brilliant feeling, a last-minute winner,” the 25-year-old said, after his first FAI Cup goal since 2017. “It was a tough game. They put it up to us big time and it looked like it was probably going to be a replay, but I’m delighted that it was settled in the end, getting the goal.

“I feel for Sligo, but there’s nothing better than a last-minute winner, is there – everyone just goes crazy. What a feeling it was – probably one of the best this year.

“I gambled going into the box. Usually, I stand beside Seán, but I knew it was near the last minute so I took a gamble and just ran towards the box. Georgie (Kelly) headed it back towards me, it was a great lay-back and it just fell to me perfect, really. I actually didn’t catch it the sweetest but it went in.”

With the League trophy and EA SPORTS Cup safe in the cabinet, current FAI Cup holders Dundalk can become only the second-ever club to complete the domestic treble – after Derry’s 1989 side – when they face Shamrock Rovers at the Aviva Stadium on November 3.

“It sets up an unbelievable day at the end of the season,” Michael said, “with the two best teams in the league this year playing against each other. I would say the crowd will be unbelievable – probably bigger than the last few years. It’s going to be a massive day and everyone is buzzing for it.

“If we had gone out, it probably would have felt like a bit of a disappointing season, even though we’ve done a double. It would have felt disappointing but, look, we did the job and we’re there, so hopefully we can win it.”

As Dundalk prepare for a fifth straight FAI Cup final having put together a record-breaking 30-match unbeaten run in domestic competition, Duffy added: “To keep our consistency going is unbelievable. Hopefully, we can make this year now one to remember forever.”