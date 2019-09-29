Duffy's stunner sends Dundalk FC into FAI Cup final

Extra.ie FAI Cup semi-final

Sligo Rovers 0-1 Dundalk FC

Michael Duffy’s stunning 89th-minute strike sent Dundalk FC within one step of a historic domestic treble as they edged this tense Extra.ie FAI Cup semi-final tie 1-0 over Sligo Rovers in front of 4,000 people at The Showgrounds on Sunday evening.

In doing so, the holders became only the second-ever club to qualify for a fifth consecutive FAI Cup decider, and the first in 50 years. Back then, it was Shamrock Rovers, and now Dundalk can look forward to a mouth-watering clash with the Hoops on November 3.

The first half was an entertaining affair which had one hugely controversial moment at the midway point. Ronan Coughlan went down after contact from Daniel Cleary who was lucky to escape conceding a penalty.

Both sides lost influential players to injury during the opening period, Sligo’s Romeo Parkes – a scorer in Dundalk’s last domestic defeat, now 31 games ago, back in April – the first to depart, with Patrick McEleney following soon after.

After the restart, Patrick Hoban connected with Seán Gannon’s superb cross but Ed McGinty stopped the shot well. At the other end, Danny Kane went down in the box with Gannon close to him but, again, no penalty was awarded, much to the hosts’ frustration.

There was a nervousness among both sets of players in the second half given what was at stake. Substitute Seán Murray had two big opportunities late on, first overhitting a pass for Duffy who was in the clear before lifting the ball over the bar from close range.

The League champions and EA SPORTS Cup holders really went for it in the dying moments and they got what they deserved in the final minute of the 90. Murray delivered, Georgie Kelly headed down and Duffy popped up with his 14th goal of the season with a fabulous finish which befitted the occasion in front of 600 travelling supporters.

Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth had made just a single change from last Monday’s league-clinching win over Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park as goalscorer Robbie Benson was replaced by Daniel Kelly.

Andy Boyle was back in the matchday squad, taking his place on the bench in place of club captain Brian Gartland, who did some light pre-match running with midfielder Jordan Flores.

Sligo boss Liam Buckley also made one switch from their last outing, a 2-0 win at UCD. Ronan Murray was sent-off in that league victory nine days earlier and, although available for this competition, he was only among the substitutes as Coughlan returned to the side.

There was an electric atmosphere in the West and, on the back of that, Sligo broke from the traps. Parkes won possession in enemy territory and found Kris Twardek who cut inside and struck a first-minute shot over the bar.

Dundalk responded well through a more accurate effort from Michael Duffy whose strike from the edge of the box stung the palms of McGinty, the ‘keeper gathering at the second attempt.

It was a frantic start that was somewhat disrupted by an unfortunate injury to Parkes, who was eventually stretchered off in the 12th minute having initially tried to continue. Ex-Dundalk man Murray was called upon.

Dundalk were in control of possession and they were soon presented with a promising opportunity, a central free-kick 25 yards out. Massey and Duffy stood over it, the latter hitting the target but it was straight at McGinty.

Sligo rode that storm and on 21 minutes they won a free-kick of their own, close to the corner flag, which David Cawley delivery but John Mahon glanced his header wide. The hosts then had a huge penalty appeal waved away after Coughlan went down under a challenge from Cleary, with TV replays showing Dundalk certainly had a let-off.

The League champions and EA SPORTS Cup holders immediately attacked and earned another good set-piece position but McEleney’s effort went agonisingly over the crossbar. That was the Derryman’s last action as he was forced off through injury and replaced by Benson.

A typical cup tie, there was plenty of bite, as both teams attacked when given the chance. Dundalk threatened again in the 40th minute when Duffy delivered a corner to the back post where Seán Hoare looked to plant a header in the net but McGinty got down smartly to push it away.

Four minutes into the second half, Jamie McGrath got a sight of goal but he miscued as the shot flew a few yards wide.

Dundalk almost had the breakthrough on 54 minutes when Gannon delivered a delicious cross from the right wing into the centre for Hoban who did well to hit the target but McGinty proved equal to it.

Sligo then had another shout for a spot-kick when Kane fell with Gannon close to him, but referee Robert Harvey adjudged that there was no contact on the home left-back who had raided forward.

The game entered something of a lull after, with the natives in particular nervous. Dundalk were looking to win it, though, and Chris Shields looked for a moment of magic only for his shot from 20 yards to go past the upright.

With less than 10 minutes left on the clock, Sligo forced a corner. However, from that, Dundalk broke at pace through Murray but his through-ball towards Duffy carried too much weight as it ran away from the winger.

Dundalk should have won it in the 84th minute when the ball broke to Duffy whose shot fell into the path of Murray but he scooped the ball over from close range. Moments later, as The Lilywhites piled on the pressure, Gannon went down off-the-ball in the box but he was booked for diving.

But the winner would arrive and in spectacular fashion from a Murray free-kick in the 89th minute as Georgie Kelly headed the ball down and Duffy drove an unstoppable first-time shot to the bottom corner.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; Lewis Banks, Kyle Callan-McFadden, John Mahon, Danny Kane; Kris Twardek, David Cawley, Daryl Fordyce, Regan Donelon (Niall Watson 64); Ronan Coughlan, Romeo Parkes (Ronan Murray 12)

Subs not used: Luke McNicholas (gk), Sam Warde, Johnny Dunleavy, John Russell, Niall Morahan

Dundalk FC: Gary Rogers; Seán Gannon, Seán Hoare, Daniel Cleary, Dane Massey; Chris Shields, Patrick McEleney (Robbie Benson 28); Daniel Kelly (Seán Murray 68), Jamie McGrath, Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban (Georgie Kelly 87)

Subs not used: Aaron McCarey (GK), Cameron Dummigan, Dean Jarvis, Andy Boyle

Referee: Robert Harvey (Dublin)

Attendance: 4,079 (official)