Gerry Brennan was the winner of Sunday’s Singles Stableford at Dundalk Golf Club

Gerry Brennan was the winner of Sunday’s Singles Stableford competition with the four handicapper shooting a nett score of 39pts to pip the in-form Zak Alderdice (3) by one point.

After parring the first, blanking the second and parring the third, Brennan birdied the index one fourth to get his back on track with an eight point haul from the opening four holes. He was steadiness personified from there to the turn as he picked up five successive two pointers to turn with 18pts.

After a two point par at the tenth, he picked up his first three pointer of the day when he parred the index two 11th, but handed that gain back at the next when he had to settle for one point after bogeying the par five.

Two point pars followed at the 13th and 14th before, like the thoroughbred he is, he made what proved to be the winning move by birdieing the 15th for three points and parring the index four 16th for three points. After a two point par at 17, another three points were delivered on the last courtesy of a birdie three and he signed for an uncatchable total of 39pts.

Alderdice took Category One, while Derek Teather (16) shot an excellent 37pts to take Category Two and Pat Daly (21) with 36pts won Category Three. Eoin Purton (18) was best juvenile while Brennan’s 35pts gross was the day’s best gross score.

The final Golfer of the Year event, the Cochrane Cup, take place this Sunday with defending champion Clem Walshe in pole position to retain his title as Mr Consistency.

There was a large attendance in the Clubhouse on Saturday evening to mark the end of the Juvenile season with the presentation of prizes to the weekly winners and the major winners as well as the naming of the Golfers of the Year in the respective categories. Eoin Purton took the 18 Hole Boys Award with Emma Connolly winning the Girls Award while the Nine Hole awards went to John Clarke and Keira Kenny respectively. The Paul Malone Cup was presented to Fionn Cunningham while Clara Egan was named Member of the Year.

Saturday also saw the annual Adult & Juvenile competition which is sponsored by our Club Professional Leslie Walker. It attracted a large entry and all six categories were keenly contested with the respective winners being Clem Walsh & Fionn Cunningham, Graham Purcell & Aoife Purcell, Conall Murdock & Seán Spaight, Eddie Rogers & Clara Egan, Conor Curran & Darragh Cunningham and Gareth Duffy & Eva Duffy.

Sunday, September 29 - Singles Stableford – Overall: Gerry Brennan (4) 39pts, Category One (0-12): Zak Alderdice (3) 38/18pts, Ultan Gaughran (9) 38pts. Category Two (13–17): Derek Teather (16) 37pts, Len Mullins (15) 35pts. Category Three (18+): Pat Daly (21) 36pts, Patsy Cole (18) 34pts. Best Gross: Gerry Brennan (4) 35/19pts. Best Juvenile: Eoin Purton (18) 33pts. CSS: 73 (35pts).

Saturday, September 28 – Adult & Juvenile Scotch Foursomes sponsored by Leslie Walker – Category One (Adult & 18 Hole Boy): Clem Walshe (4) & Fionn Cunningham (18) 63.5, David Brennan (13) & Louis Goodman (18) 65.5/33.25. Category Two (Adult & 18 Hole Girl): Graham Purcell (21) & Aoife Purcell (36) 78.5/36.75, Patrick Wadding (23) & Zara Wadding (22) 78.5/40.74. Category Three (Adult and 9 Hole Boy): Conall Murdock (4) & Sean Spaight (30) 67, Brendan Keane (11) & Jack McKeown (36) 67.5. Category Four (Adult & 9 Hole Girl): Eddie Rogers (4) & Clara Egan (36) 71, Gerry McDermott (16) & Mia McDermott (36) 74. Category Five (Adult & 5 Hole Boy): Conor Curran (1) & Darragh Cunningham (36) 27.75, Michael Coburn (10) & Rueben Woods (36) 29.5. Category 6 (Adult & 5 Hole Girl): Gareth Duffy (5) & Eva Duffy (36) 36.75.

Wednesday, September 25 - Open Singles Stableford sponsored by Deluxe Bathroom and Tiling – Overall: Liam McGailey (11) 41pts, Martin McDonnell (22) 39/19/15pts, Connor McCaughey (5) 39pts. Best Gross: Connor McCaughey (5) 34pts. CSS: 72/36pts.

Juvenile Awards 2019 - Golfer of the Year: Eoin Purton (18 Hole Boys), Emma Connolly (18 Hole Girls), John Clarke (9 Hole Boys), Keira Kenny (9 Hole Girls). Paul Malone Cup: Fionn Cunningham. Member of the Year: Clara Egan. Captain’s Prize: Lee Egan (18 Hole Boys), Donnacha Halpenny (9 Hole Boys). Lady Captain’s Prize: Zara Wadding (18 Hole Girls), Clara Egan (9 Hole Girls), Grace Cosgrove (Cadette). President’s Prize: Rory Henry (18 Hole Boys), Sean McKenna (9 Hole Boys). Lady President’s Prize: Bronagh Hughes (18 Hole Girl). Hon Secretary’s Prize: Sean McKenna (9 Hole Boys). Ladies Secretary’s Prize: Keira Kenny (9 Hole Girls), Laura Cosgrove (Cadette). Professionals Prize: Tom Cunniffe (18 Hole Boys), Zara Wadding (918 Hole Girls), John Clarke (9 Hole Boys), Keira Kenny (9 Hole Girls), Eve Carolan (Cadette). 18 Hole Boys Weekly Winners: Chris Clarke, James O’Connell, Luke McDonough, Tom Dunne, Eoin Purton, Joseph Laverty, Declan Curtin, Michael Staunton, Daniel Nordone, Fionn Cunningham, Ciaran Johnston, Sam Malone, Conall Mullins, Aaron Spaight. 18 Hole Girls Weekly Winners: Aoife Verling, Eve Rowland, Zara Wadding. 9 Hole Boys Weekly Winners: Seán Spaight, Odhran MacShane, Jarlaith Purcell, John Clarke, Seán Morgan, Luke Johnston, Sean Brown, Donnacha Halpenny, Senan Rafferty, Cian O’Donoghue, Sam Phelan, Tiernan Cunningham. 9 Hole Girls Weekly Winners: Kiera Kenny, Mia McDermott, Clara Egan. Cadette Weekly Winners: Jenny Hawe, Grace Cosgrove, Phoebe Walker, Holly Murray.