Referee-less clubs in Louth may be penalised as County Board delegates told 'we need referees badly'

Referees’ administrator Peter Bannon issued a plea for prospective whistlers to come forward, saying the county are “going to be short next year”.

Mr Bannon told Wednesday night’s monthly meeting that, as it stands, 14 clubs don’t have a referee and that a course will take place in the winter for prospective match officials.

The O’Connell’s man explained that three new refs came on board for this year, but that “we need referees badly”.

County Board chairman Des Halpenny asked if there was any way of incentivising an uptake and encouraging the clubs not currently represented to submit a member.

Bannon said that in other counties there were penalty schemes in place and that that may be an option if outfits are unable to contribute match officials.