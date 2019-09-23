Moninne's first half goal flurry earns them U16 hurling glory against Fechin's

U16 Hurling Championship final

Naomh Moninne 4-12 St. Fechin's 1-7

Four first half goals were the catalyst for Naomh Moninne in Sunday afternoon’s U16 Championship final in Dunleer.

The Dundalk side led 4-5 to five points at the break and while Fechin’s battled to the bitter end, with top-scorer Mark Holohan bagging a goal, the outcome was beyond doubt.

Moninne’s midfield of captain Conor Murphy and Fionn Cumiskey combined for 1-10 of their total, while Dáire Reilly registered a brace of goals as the Black and Amber made good use of their wind advantage during the opening period.

Incidentally, Fechin’s took an early lead, through Holohan, but Moninne’s reply was emphatic, Conor Murphy shooting 1-1 and Sam Phelan a three-pointer.

The gap was seven, 2-5 to four, when Reilly’s looping effort found the target for the champions’ third major, which put any hopes of a Fechin’s revival to bed.

And, prior to the interval, there was still time for the Moninne corner-forward to stroke another goal past Paddy Keane.

Holohan’s maximum brought the sides back to within nine points, but Moninne closed with six unanswered points, while ’keeper Conor Whyte also produced a spectacular penalty save.

Afterwards, winning No.6 Brendan Prendergast was awarded the Man of the Match in recognition of his commanding display.

Naomh Moninne: Conor Whyte; Ronan Reid, Aaron McGuinness Smith, Tadhg Dowdall; Tadhg Kearney, Brendan Prendergast, Seán Hoey; Conor Murphy (1-5, 0-4 frees), Fionn Cumiskey (0-5, one 65); Sam Phelan (1-1), Robert McCaughey, Ciarán Walsh (0-1); Cormac Brannigan, Jack Mulvihill, Dáire Reilly (2-0)

Subs: Diarmuid McEnaney for Mulvihill (42), Conor Caraher for Dowdall (53), Aaron Heaney for Reilly (53), Seamus Reid for Brannigan (53), Tom Elvin for Reid (58),

St. Fechin’s: Paddy Keane; Eoin Murphy, Alex McLeer, Liam Purcell; Lee Grifferty, Shane Reilly Caelum Dolan; Christian McCloskey, Tibor Krokove; Luke Mathews (0-1), Mark Holohan (1-5, 0-4 frees & 0-1 65), Luke Murphy; James McGlew, Stephen O’Reilly (0-1), Tadhg Gallagher

Subs: Conor Dunne for Murphy (35), Seán Keane for Gallagher (42), Evan Dolan for Mathews (50), Ciarán Ryan for Krokove (58)

Referee: Finn Madden (Mattock Rangers)